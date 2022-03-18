Lions re-sign OLB Charles Harris and WR Kalif Raymond

·1 min read
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed outside linebacker Charles Harris to a $13 million, two-year contract and wide receiver Kalif Raymond to a one-year deal worth nearly $1 million.

Detroit announced the moves Friday, retaining unrestricted free agents that flourished last season under first-year coach Dan Campbell.

Harris, in his fifth season, had career highs with 7 1/2 sacks, 65 tackles and two forced fumbles last season. He has 14 career sacks and 143 tackles in 71 games over three seasons in Miami, one in Atlanta and one with the Lions. The Dolphins drafted the former Missouri star No. 22 overall in 2017.

Raymond smashed his previous career highs with 48 catches for 576 yards with four touchdowns in 2021. In his first four NFL seasons, he had 19 receptions for 369 yards and one touchdown.

The former Holy Cross standout broke into the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos and also played for the New York Giants and Jets and Tennessee.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

