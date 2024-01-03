Lions sign CFL-leading kick returner Terry Williams to two-year extension

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed returner and wide receiver Terry Williams to a two-year extension through the 2025 CFL season.

Williams was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 13.

The Greenwood, Miss., native led the CFL in 2023 with 1,315 yards on 57 kickoff returns.

That included a 120-yard return after a missed field goal in the Lions' 41-37 comeback win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Sept. 16.

Williams added 878 punt return yards, good for third in the league.

The Lions acquired Williams in a trade with the Redblacks in September 2022. He was the CFL’s leader with 914 kickoff return yards through nine games at the time.

He added 612 yards on 25 kickoff returns and 336 yards on 36 punt returns with the Lions.

He had a 126-yard return on a missed convert in the 2022 Western final at Winnipeg. It was the first missed convert returned for a touchdown in CFL history.





This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press