Lions select Florida CB Jalen Tabor in 2nd round

Jarrad Davis, the Detroit Lions first round draft pick, is introduced at an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Allen Park, Mich. Davis, a linebacker at Florida, was selected 21st overall. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Jalen Tabor boldly declared last month that he was the best player available in the draft.

And after 52 picks were made before the cornerback's name was called, he wasn't backing down from the boast.

''That's just my confidence,'' Tabor said.

The Detroit Lions selected their second-straight Florida Gator, taking Tabor in the second round with the No. 53 overall pick in the NFL draft on Friday night after selecting linebacker Jarrad Davis in the first round.

''It's going to be incredible,'' Tabor said. ''We were two of the hardest workers on Florida's team.''

Detroit desperately needs a cornerback to play on the opposite side of standout Darius Slay and Tabor seems suited for the job. Tabor was expected to be a first-round pick until his lackluster showing at the combine and Florida's pro day. He ran a 4.62 40-yard dash in Indianapolis and was even slower - running in the 4.7s - inside the Gators' practice facility.

''I knew it was going to affect me a little bit,'' he acknowledged.

At Tabor's draft party, some of his supporters were wearing white T-shirts with a message in black: ''PRESS PLAY WATCH THE TAPE.''

''It's just something my mom came up with,'' he said. ''She didn't like everybody talking about my 40 time.''

He skipped his final year of college eligibility to enter the draft. Tabor, who is from Washington, D.C., had 33 tackles, four interceptions - one returned for a touchdown - and a sack last season.

Detroit's defense has been a priority so far in the draft after being largely overlooked in free agency. The franchise focused on offense, adding veteran linemen Rick Wagner and T.J. Lang to replace departing free agents Riley Reiff and Larry Warford early in the offseason.

The Lions addressed a need Thursday by using the No. 21 pick on Davis, who can play against the run or the pass, after releasing injury-prone linebacker DeAndre Levy.

They're hoping second-year general manager Bob Quinn can follow up his first draft with another successful series of picks this year. Quinn's first four picks last year, starting with first-round offensive tackle Taylor Decker, all went on to play key roles during at least some stretches of last season.

Detroit struggled to make game-changing plays on defense last year and has been looking for playmakers on that side of the ball. Its search, clearly, included a couple of former Gators.

