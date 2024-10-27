Lions score 35 points in 1st half vs. Titans despite 28 yards passing from Jared Goff

Detroit had nine net yards passing at halftime, losing 22 yards on three sacks

The Detroit Lions led the Tennessee Titans, 35–14, at halftime of their Week 8 matchup. With such a big lead, NFL MVP candidate Jared Goff must be having a great game, right?

Amazingly, no! Goff has 28 yards passing, completing 6-of-8 throws, though he has two touchdowns. However, the Lions quarterback has been sacked three times for a loss of 22 yards. That gave Detroit nine net yards passing at the half.

Again, look at that score. The Lions have 35 points, yet fewer than 10 yards in net passing.

Running back David Montgomery has three yards passing, finding tight end Sam LaPorta on a trick play for the Lions' fifth score of the day.

Detroit was helped by two interceptions from Titans QB Mason Rudolph, turning both of those turnovers into touchdowns. The Lions are also running the ball well, with Jahmyr Gibbs gaining 99 yards on six carries. Gibbs scored on a 70-yard TD run late in the first quarter for a 14–7 lead.