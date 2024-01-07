Lions' Sam LaPorta sets record for most receptions by rookie tight end

Sam LaPorta is king of the hill.

During the Detroit Lions' regular season finale on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, the former Iowa standout nabbed his 82nd catch, the record for most receptions by a rookie tight end. The previous record of 81 was set by three-time All-Pro tight end Keith Jackson in 1988, his rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The record-setting play was in the first quarter at Ford Field when quarterback Jared Goff found LaPorta standing alone in the corner of the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown. With the score, LaPorta joins Mike Ditka and Rob Gronkowski as the only rookie tight ends with 10 or more touchdowns their first year in the league.

The Lions selected LaPorta in the second round of last spring's NFL draft with the No. 34 pick.

Sam LaPorta breaks the TE rookie reception record (82) with this TD!



📺: #MINvsDET on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/X0vcyHUoyR pic.twitter.com/j4kjDKcKsJ — NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2024

On the Lions' next drive, running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored a 3-yard touchdown for his 10th score of the season. According to Pro Football Focus, this makes LaPorta and Gibbs the first pair of rookies to have 10+ touchdowns in NFL history.

LaPorta was named to this year's Pro Bowl for his rookie campaign, which prior to the Vikings matchup featured 81 catches for 860 yards and nine touchdowns. He had the sixth most receiving yards and most touchdowns among tight ends.

In Week 16, Detroit won the NFC North for their first division title in 30 years.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lions' Sam LaPorta sets record for most catches by rookie tight end