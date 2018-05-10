Lions coach Matt Patricia says he was falsely accused of sexual assault in 1996

Lions president Rod Wood initially told the Detroit News he was unaware newly hired head coach Matt Patricia was indicted by a grand jury on one count of aggravated sexual assault in 1996.

Patricia, along with a teammate on the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s football team, were charged after allegedly bursting into a South Padre Island hotel room where a woman was sleeping and took turns sexually assaulting her.

Neither Patricia, who was 21-years-old at the time, or his teammate ever stood trial as the alleged victim decided not to testify in the case. The case was dismissed in 1997 and the police report from the alleged incident has been tossed out, the Detroit News reported.

Wood told the News the woman recanted the allegations multiple times and Patricia's defense lawyers said he believes the allegations were fabricated.

The Lions announced late Wednesday Patricia was the subject of a standard pre-employment background check which did not disclose the indictment.

"We have spoken to Coach Patricia about this at length as well as the attorney who represented him at the time," Wood, owner Martha Firestone Ford and general manager Bob Quinn said in a joint statement.

"Based upon everything we have learned, we believe and have accepted Coach Patricia’s explanation and we will continue to support him."

Patricia denied the allegations, saying the story only resurfaced with the intention to damage his reputation.

“As someone who was falsely accused of this very serious charge over 22 years ago, and never given the opportunity to defend myself and clear my name, I find it incredibly unfair, disappointing, and frustrating that this story would resurface now with the only purpose being to damage my character and reputation," he said in a statement. "I firmly maintain my innocence, as I have always done.

Story Continues

“I would never condone any of the behavior that was alleged and will always respect and protect the rights of anyone who has been harassed or is the victim of violence. My priorities remain the same – to move forward and strive to be the best coach, teacher, and man that I can possibly be.”

Patricia joined the Lions in February after spending 14 season with the Patriots, earning three Super Bowl victories.



