Lions respond to mayor over Vienna’s Community Centre

William Gheysen, the secretary of the Vienna Lions Club, long-time supporters and tenants of the Vienna Community Centre, has responded to comments made by Bayham Mayor Ed Ketchabaw about the hall in December.

The mayor said it wasn’t being used, Mr. Gheysen said, but municipal councillors had closed it for 2021.

The frequency of rentals was reportedly going down, he continued, but the last cost figures, for seven years before a prior rebuilding of the Straffordville Community Centre, showed the latter cost the municipality $22,144 more annually to operate than the Vienna Hall.

As for accessibility requirements, Mr. Gheysen said a grant had been approved for and final drawings completed for the addition of an elevator at the Vienna Community Centre, to make its basement fully accessible.

The grant and a municipal reserve fund specifically for the Vienna Hall would have been enough to pay for that work, he asserted.

“The council cancelled the project and returned the grant money,” he said. “Did they not want it to be accessible, and why?”

Bayham, he noted, had also taken down two large signs on Plank Road directing motorists toward the Facility.

“The only reason I can figure, is that it reminded people of the Vienna Lions Community Centre.”

Mr. Gheysen reported that the construction of the hall had originally been a joint project of the Lions Club and the Village of Vienna.

The hall opened in December 1964, just in time for a New Year’s Eve party, he continued.

The club since then had purchased furnishings for the hall, he said, as well as making financial contributions. Members held meetings in a portion of the hall basement they renovated.

They also installed an accessible washroom in the basement, he added.

