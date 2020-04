Lions release Carson, Fisher, Tucker and Wile

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Lions released running back Tra Carson, long snapper James Fisher, guard Casey Tucker and punter Matt Wile.

The team announced the moves Monday.

Carson played two games for Green Bay last season and one for Detroit. He had 18 carries total. Wile played two games with Atlanta. He was Minnesota's punter the previous season.

Tucker and Fisher did not play any games last season. The Lions re-signed veteran long snapper Don Muhlbach last month.

