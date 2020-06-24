New Lions owner would 'completely support' Colin Kaepernick joining team

Martha Firestone Ford stepped down as principal owner of the Detroit Lions, the team announced on Tuesday. Replacing her will be Ford's daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, who will take over as the team's principal owner and chairman.

During a conference call with reporters, she said she'd be supportive of the Lions signing free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“Well, if our coaches and the general manager all thought it was a good idea to bring him in, I would completely support that,” she said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: 6 best NFL fits for Colin Kaepernick

Sheila Ford Hamp also said her stance on peaceful protests has changed.

“First of all, I think the understanding is completely different now,” she said. “I think most people really understand what the kneeling was all about. I know that the commissioner has said, and I completely agree, that we support our players’ rights to peaceful protest, we support the First Amendment. So I think this is really finally, finally thank goodness gotten national attention that this is a serious problem and we as an organization plan to listen to our players and support them any way we can.”

The Lions also welcomed in their new owner.

''It has been a great honor for our family to be associated with the Lions and with the National Football League," Ford said in a statement. ''I am gratified that this family tradition, which my husband and I began almost six decades ago, will continue under Sheila's guiding hand."

Ford has been associated with the Lions since her husband purchased the franchise for about $6 million in 1963, on the day United States President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

Martha Firestone Ford to step down as principal owner of Detroit Lions



Sheila Ford Hamp to succeed mother as team’s principal owner and chairman pic.twitter.com/HU0FehT0WO



— Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 23, 2020

MORE: Redskins exec explains why Kap isn't an option

Story continues

Since Martha Firestone Ford took over ownership, the Lions have gone 45-50-1 with a pair of playoff berths.

"Martha Ford has led the Lions with skill and grace for the past six seasons," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "I have appreciated her business insights, her love of the game, her deep commitment to the NFL, and her personal kindness. We are pleased that the Ford family will continue to own and operate this historic franchise. Sheila Hamp has become increasingly involved in team and league affairs over the past several years and we look forward to working with her and the rest of the club's executive team."

Hamp has been highly involved with the team since her mother took over, attending home and road games and weighing in on significant organisational decisions.

''My mother has inspired all of us since taking on leadership of the Lions over six years ago,'' Hamp said. ''She has been a tireless leader to our family, our team and our community. Her smart decisions have given me a solid foundation to take the team forward."