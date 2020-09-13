Lions LB Jamie Collins ejected for bizarre head-butt of official (video)

Lions linebacker Jamie Collins was ejected from Sunday's season opener vs. the Bears for head-butting the referee. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Officials ejected Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins on Sunday for making contact with an official in a game against the Chicago Bears.

The incident happened early in the second quarter as the game was tied at 3-3. Collins lowered his head and made contact with an official, who immediately threw an unsportsmanlike contact flag and ejected Collins.

It wasn’t a violent or malicious incident. But it was clearly illegal contact with an official.

Lions LB Jamie Collins was ejected after making contact with an official with his helmet. pic.twitter.com/yvSAH5lwZ7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2020

What was Collins doing?

The incident occurred following a 16-yard run by Bears running back David Montgomery. Collins appeared to be protesting that Montgomery was illegally lowering his head as runner and demonstrated the action.

In doing so, he seemed to forget that making contact with officials is a bright red line. He crossed it and got tossed.

It was an ignominious debut for the Lions linebacker, who was one of Detroit’s biggest offseason acquisitions. The seven-year veteran and one-time Pro Bowler signed a three-year, $30 million deal to join the Lions and head coach Matt Patricia, who was his defensive coordinator in New England.

He’s a potential difference maker on Detroit’s defense. This clearly isn’t the difference the Lions anticipated when they signed him.

