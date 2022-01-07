‘The Lions’ Lair’: Recapping the Outback Bowl and what went wrong

Jon Sauber
·1 min read

The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening.

Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews discuss Penn State football’s 24-10 loss to the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks in the Outback Bowl and what happened to the Nittany Lions in their 7-6 2021 season. Then, they discuss the Penn State men’s basketball team and its trajectory under new Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “The Lions’ Lair” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

Stories worth your time:

Here are the 3 questions that Penn State football will need to answer heading into the offseason

Why in-state recruiting is important for Penn State football’s journey to build back up

Penn State football hires Stacy Collins as special teams coordinator

The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Reviewing Penn State football’s loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl

Penn State football’s offense falls flat in Outback Bowl as defense fights through opt outs

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs’ first game of 2022 looked like much of 2021. Toronto filled the net ­– and there weren’t any fans in the building to see it. Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored shorthanded on the same penalty kill for their first goals of the season Saturday as the Leafs thumped the Ottawa Senators 6-0 in both teams’ return to action following the NHL’s extended break inside a Scotiabank Arena devoid of spectators because of new provincial COVID-19 regulations. Jack Campbell made 23