‘The Lions’ Lair’: Recapping the Outback Bowl and what went wrong

The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening.

Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews discuss Penn State football’s 24-10 loss to the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks in the Outback Bowl and what happened to the Nittany Lions in their 7-6 2021 season. Then, they discuss the Penn State men’s basketball team and its trajectory under new Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “The Lions’ Lair” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

