Lions fans shocked as D'Andre Swift drops game-winning touchdown vs. Bears

Chicago and Detroit had one of the best early-afternoon games in the NFL's opening week, as the Bears came roaring back in the fourth quarter to out-score the Lions 21-0 en route to a 27-23 win.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky surprisingly led the comeback, throwing all three of his touchdowns in the final quarter. He connected with Jimmy Graham, Javon Wims and Anthony Miller on scores of 2, 1 and 27 yards, respectively. The last of those came with under two minutes remaining.

The Lions, however, still had time for a comeback.

MORE: Breaking down Cam Newton's Patriots debut

Starting on their own 25, the Lions managed to drive all the way down to the Bears' 16-yard line. Matthew Stafford spiked the ball with 11 seconds remaining in the game and, on the next play, found rookie D'Andre Swift open for a would-be game-winning touchdown.

But Swift dropped the open pass.

D'Andre Swift dropped the game.pic.twitter.com/LHafWBZgec — Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 13, 2020

Swift was able to find the endzone earlier in the day on the ground, but his inability to score there sealed the Lions' fate.

After his dropped pass, Lions fans and NFL fans alike couldn't believe it.

D’Andre Swift the second he steps in the lions locker room pic.twitter.com/eRv6pq7hRj — dingburna (@dingburner) September 13, 2020

D'Andre Swift with a chance to win the game. pic.twitter.com/6XJX31rlku — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 13, 2020

D’Andre Swift with one of the most brutal “Welcome To The NFL” moments ever — Jim Rome (@jimrome) September 13, 2020

D'Andre Swift, gotta catch that one man. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) September 13, 2020

Poor D'Andre Swift. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 13, 2020

D’Andre Swift officially baptized as a Detroit Lion. pic.twitter.com/frvIDdIQld — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 13, 2020