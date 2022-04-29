Lions draft Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson with No. 2 pick

LARRY LAGE
·2 min read
In this article:
  Detroit Lions
    Detroit Lions
  Aidan Hutchinson
    Aidan Hutchinson
    American football player

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions selected Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, addressing a desperate need with a hometown star.

Hutchinson, who is from suburban Detroit, set a single-season school record with 14 sacks for the Wolverines last season and was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

He hugged his parents and two sisters in Las Vegas before going on stage as Detroit's selection.

Detroit also had an opportunity to add much-needed talent on both sides of the ball with the second pick in the draft, the last one in the first round along with six other selections this week. The Lions seem to have more needs on defense than offense with veteran quarterback Jared Goff surrounded by solid players on the line, at tight end and running back.

Jacksonville took Georgia defensive end Travon Walker No. 1 overall, giving second-year general manager Brad Holmes a chance to draft the best player on the team's board.

The Lions didn't waste much time to announce the pick.

Detroit's defense averaged just 1.8 sacks last year, ranking ahead of only Atlanta. The lack of a pass rush led to the Lions giving up 5.9 yards per play and 27.5 points per game, two more categories in which they ranked No. 31 out of 32 NFL teams.

The Lions drafted former Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell No. 7 overall last year and he helped the line become one of their strengths. With the No. 3 pick overall in 2020, Detroit drafted former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah and he has not panned out so far due to injuries.

Detroit has selected and missed more than it has connected with good picks over the years.

That led to the Lions losing their first eight games and went 0-2-1 over the next three before finally winning a game under first-year coach Dan Campbell and closing with three wins over the last six games.

Detroit's rebuilding plan included trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Goff and a pair of first-round picks, including the No. 32 selection this year.

