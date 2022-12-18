Lions continue playoff surge with 20-17 win over Jets

The Detroit Lions are the trendy playoff pick right now, and on Sunday against the New York Jets they continued to show why.

The Lions needed all 60 minutes to beat the Jets, but they managed to emerge victorious 20-17 thanks to a gorgeous touchdown in the final minutes and the unreliability of kicker Greg Zuerlein's leg in literally the final second of the game.

LIONS WIN AND REMAIN IN THE PLAYOFF HUNT! pic.twitter.com/5B2SQmqGLY — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022

