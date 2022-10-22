Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

·4 min read

EDMONTON — The B.C. Lions will have a home playoff date for the first time in six years.

Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the Lions earned a 31-14 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday.

“It was a complete team win,” said Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who was 18 of 24 passing for 211 yards. “Our defence played lights out again.”

The Lions will finish second in the CFL’s West Division — their record is 12-5 with one game left — earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012.

“We got it done,” said Lions head coach Rick Campbell. “Edmonton has played a lot of people tough and I was proud of our guys for making the plays when they needed to make them to win the game.

"It was a huge game for us to clinch home field. To get a home playoff game in the West Division is a big deal for us, so we are excited about that. I’m excited for our fans who have been great all year. I am glad we get to play one more time in front of them."

The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL-record 17 consecutive games at home dating back to 2019.

“We made so many errors that we ended up losing a three-score game," said Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones. "So, I would hope that that's not our best effort."

The Elks couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game as Mike Dubuisson recovered a Lions' fumble on the opening kickoff. Rookie Canadian quarterback Tre Ford was then able to connect on a seven-yard touchdown pass to Dillon Mitchell with the game just over two minutes old.

The Lions matched that midway through the first on a subsequent long drive, capped off by a seven-yard TD toss from Adams Jr. to Hatcher.

B.C. started the second quarter with a 35-yard Sean Whyte field goal.

The Leos made it 17-7 with 5 1/2 minutes to play in the second on a three-yard rushing major from Butler.

An errant Ford pass was returned 40 yards on an interception by Marcus Sayles, leading to a one-yard keeper by backup QB Pipkin.

Edmonton got back into the game early in the third quarter as Donovan Olumba picked off an Adams pass and brought it back 54 yards, eventually leading to a one-yard plunge by backup Kai Locksley.

The Lions responded with a punt single and 36- and 37-yard Whyte field goals coming off a pair of fumble recoveries to make it 31-14 to start the fourth and hung on from there.

NOTES

The Elks’ last home victory was actually against the Lions, coming on Oct. 12, 2019, a game in which former Edmonton starter turned B.C. quarterback Mike Reilly left midway through the first quarter with a broken wrist. The Lions would ended up losing 19-6 and missed the playoffs. It was the last time B.C. played in Edmonton previous to Saturday’s game. Edmonton’s losing streak at home was sitting at 1,105 days — three years and nine days — coming into the contest. … The Lions came into the game with a shameful streak of their own on the line, having gone eight games without a victory at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, a run extending back to July 13, 2013, when they won 17-3. … B.C. handily won both games between the two squads in Vancouver this season by 59-15 and 46-14 scores. … Both teams were without their usual starting quarterbacks as Elks pivot Taylor Cornelius was out after being hospitalized with a spleen injury coming off their last game. Lions QB Nathan Rourke (foot) is practising and is expected back next week. Ford made his first start for Edmonton since suffering a collarbone injury in Week 5.

UP NEXT

The Lions close out regular-season play in Winnipeg against the Blue Bombers next Friday. The Elks are technically on a bye week, but will have already dispersed home for the year as they are out of playoff contention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2022.

Shane Jones, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Tyler Lockett questionable. Pete Carroll suggests Seahawks will have their captain Sunday

    The coach says if there’s anybody on the team who can miss practice all week then play it’s the captain 8-year veteran receiver.

  • Flames winger Milan Lucic reaches 1,100 career NHL games

    Calgary Flames winger Milan Lucic achieved a career 1,100 NHL games played Thursday with a live audience on hand for that milestone. Arenas were minus fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic when Lucic played his career 1,000th on April 13, 2021 in Toronto, and also when the Flames held an on-ice ceremony for him and his family at the Scotiabank Saddledome six days later. The 34-year-old from Vancouver reached another longevity benchmark Thursday when the Flames were at home to the Buffalo Sabres.

  • Durant breaks late tie with 3, Nets top Raptors 109-105

    Kevin Durant broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left and had 27 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 on Friday night. Durant’s 3 gave Brooklyn a 105-102 lead. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 30 points.

  • Chaos is here: Tennessee busts up the Georgia-Alabama SEC party

    Tennessee's big win last Saturday heralded a new era of chaos in the SEC.

  • Video: UFC 280 ‘On the Ground’ fight week vlog ahead of huge event

    MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn and Farah Hannoun take you behind the scenes ahead of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

  • Astros P Lance McCullers Jr.'s ALCS start pushed back after injuring elbow during champagne celebration

    Now that's what we call first-world problems in baseball.

  • Small boots five field goals to earn Ticats big 30-27 win over Redblacks

    HAMILTON — Seth Small and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats still control their playoff destiny. Small's 30-yard field goal in a brisk wind on the final play earned Hamilton an exciting 30-27 CFL victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. The Ticats (7-10) moved ahead of Saskatchewan (6-10) in the battle for the third and final East Division playoff spot, with the Riders playing the Calgary Stampeders (10-6) on Saturday night. Regardless of what Saskatchewan does, Hamilton can cement third with a

  • Climate protesters glue themselves to Porsche museum but needed to go potty

    Climate protesters called Scientist Rebellion glued their hands to the Porsche pavilion at VW's Autostadt museum — but maybe didn't think things through.

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream