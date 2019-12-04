Lions activate Kerryon Johnson off IR and he could return in Week 16

The Detroit Lions could get back one of the their biggest offensive weapons before the end of the season. The team surprisingly activated running back Kerryon Johnson off injured reserve Wednesday. Johnson is expected to return to practice, and is eligible to play for the team in Week 16.

The 22-year-old Johnson injured his knee in Week 7, and has missed the Lions’ last six games due to the issue. In six games, Johnson has rushed for 308 yards and 2 touchdowns.

With Johnson sidelined, the Lions have relied on multiple running backs. Tre Carson, Ty Johnson, J.D. McKissic, Paul Perkins and Bo Scarbrough have all carried the load with Kerryon Johnson out.

While some of those players have played well — particularly Scarbrough — their production hasn’t led to wins. The Lions have gone 1-5 over their past six games. The team’s record sits at 3-8-1.

Because of that, Johnson’s activation has a bigger impact in fantasy football than in real life. Even if Johnson returns and plays well for the Lions in Week 16, he’s not going to lead the team to the playoffs. He could decide fantasy championships, however.

That’s assuming the team allows Johnson to play the final weeks of the season. There’s no urgency for the Lions to bring Johnson back, and the team shouldn’t risk a more serious injury to one of its talented, young players.

Still, fantasy players might want to pick up Johnson just in case. He might not be able to help his team, but he can help yours.

