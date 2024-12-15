Lions 330-pound OT and cult hero Dan Skipper scores a receiving touchdown

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Dan Skipper (70) got an unlikely touchdown against the Bills. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper had his number called from the 9-yard line on Sunday. He made sure to report as eligible.

Skipper received a level of fame in Detroit that few linemen get when he was in the middle of a controversy last season. On a trick 2-point conversion attempt against the Dallas Cowboys, Skipper reported as eligible, but the officials didn't catch that Taylor Decker was eligible too. The Lions have often used Skipper as an extra lineman since then, and when officials report him as eligible the Lions crowds will usually give a sarcastic cheer.

There was nothing sarcastic about the cheers on Sunday. The Lions run more trick plays than anyone in the league, and they went deep in their playbook against the Buffalo Bills. The play was for Skipper to peel off and catch a pass from the 9-yard line. Nobody covered the 330-pound lineman, of course, and he got into the end zone for the score.

It wasn't Skipper's first career catch. He had a 4-yard gain last season. But it was his first career touchdown. That's a cool moment for a seven-year NFL veteran whose only notoriety was being a part of an officiating debacle last season (or being congratulated by Dan Campbell for him throwing up).

Skipper probably didn't expect to be catching touchdowns on Sunday. The Lions called his number when they trailed 21-7, proving that there isn't a situation in which they won't dial up a trick play. And with that, Skipper's popularity in Michigan grows even more.