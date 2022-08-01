Lionesses’ win watched by record-breaking 17.4million

(REUTERS)

The Lionesses’ Euro 2022 final win over Germany was watched by a record 17.4 million on the BBC, becoming the most-watched women’s football game ever shown on UK TV.

England’s 2-1 extra-time win also becomes the most-watched TV programme in the UK this year.

The match was also streamed by 5.9 million times on BBC iPlayer and the broadcaster’s Sport website and app. More than 18 million people watched the match in Germany. By contrast when the England women got to the final in 2009, it was watched by 1.4 million people.

A record crowd of 87,192 watched the game at Wembley Stadium.

“We are incredibly proud to have championed women’s football and are thrilled we were able to bring such a special sporting moment to the public,” BBC director-general Tim Davie said.

“This was the most-watched women’s football game on UK television of all-time and the most-watched programme in 2022 so far - and deservedly so. Everyone at the BBC is delighted at the win and being able to share that with the public.”

According to the BBC, the previous highest peak TV audience for women’s football in the UK was 11.7 million for England’s World Cup semi-final defeat by the United States in 2019.

The men’s Euro 2020 final, between England and Italy at Wembley, peaked at 30.95 million viewers across BBC and ITV.