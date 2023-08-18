Lionesses roared on to bring World Cup home as VIP row grows

England's Alessia Russo celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final (Zac Goodwin/ PA)

England’s Lionesses were today urged to make history and bring the World Cup home as the row over which VIPs will support them at the final continued to rage.

Opponents Spain will be cheered on by Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter, Infanta Sofia, who are travelling to Australia for Sunday’s game.

But members of the British royal family and Rishi Sunak are giving it a miss, despite it being the Lionesses’ first appearance at a World Cup final.

The King sent his “best wishes” to the “mighty Lionesses” after their semi-final victory, while Prince William, the head of the FA, will watch on television having reportedly decided that flying across the world for such a short time would not be environmentally-friendly.

William visited England’s training camp at St George’s Park before the squad travelled to the tournament and also presented coach Sarina Wiegman with a CBE.

The Prime Minister has also opted against travelling to Sydney and, instead, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Lucy Frazer will represent the Government, while this morning it was confirmed that Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will also attend.

But critics claimed the Lionesses were being snubbed.

The leader of the Women’s Equality Party, Mandu Reid, said: “No chance Prince William would be ‘missing in action’ if the England men’s football team made it to the World Cup final.”

Neither William nor Mr Sunak attended any of the England men’s World Cup games in Qatar last winter.

In a message to the team, Ms Frazer said: “Best of luck for the final and for one last time this tournament, let’s hear the Lionesses roar.

“Your skill, spirit and style has inspired the whole country, including countless young girls and women. The whole country is cheering for you to bring the trophy home.

“And no matter what happens on Sunday you’ve made the nation proud.”

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden told the Standard the players would have the support of “an entire nation roaring them on”.

He added: “This team blazed a trail for girls up and down our country with their heroics in the Euros final at Wembley last year and now stand on the edge of unprecedented success.

“I’ll be following Sunday’s game with my children and hoping Sarina, Millie [Bright] and the rest of the squad can overcome one final hurdle against Spain to bring it home.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the “history-making” team had “inspired a new generation of footballers”, adding: “I know they have everything it takes to bring the World Cup home.”

"On behalf of all Londoners, I wish them the very best of luck,” he said.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Our heroic Lionesses have roused the whole country yet again this summer with their spirited performances and never-say-die attitude.

“They’ve allowed us to think the unthinkable that football could, once again, come home.

“Come Sunday morning, our whole nation will come together to cheer them over the line. I’ll be tuning in on holiday with my family, who might help to calm some nerves.

"Winning is everything in football. But no matter the result, the impact this squad has had on English football is clear for all to see. They’ve not only inspired countless young girls, but a nation as well. We’re lucky to call them our Lionesses."

Also backing the Lionesses was former Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams who said: “Their unwavering dedication on and off the pitch has been pivotal in helping pave the way for the next generation of female footballers.”

Singer Tom Grennan told the Standard: “Finally women’s football is starting to be treated with the respect it deserves. Football’s coming home!”

It has been confirmed that England will wear the blue away kit after they were drawn as “team B”, meaning Spain will wear their traditional red shirts.