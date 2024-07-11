Lionesses must beware ‘chaos and mayhem’ caused by Megan Campbell’s incredible 40m throw-ins

Megan Campbell has become a cult hero because of her remarkable throw-ins - Getty Images/Ramsey Cardy

Long throw-ins have always been under-utilised as an attacking weapon in football. Quick throws tend to be preferred as a safe way for a team to retain possession or catch defenders off guard. But for Megan Campbell, throwing long is her point of difference.

The Ireland defender went viral three months ago for lobbing her missiles into the penalty area against England when the two teams met in the Women’s European Championship qualifiers at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

The Lionesses comfortably closed out a 2-0 win but Campbell’s throw-ins, which measured almost 40 metres in length, caused quite a stir. The centre-back, on as a second-half substitute, had the aura of a javelin thrower as she launched herself at the sideline, her effortless shoulder mobility coming to the fore as she raised the ball over her head before projecting it flat and low into the penalty area. She had the Lionesses rattled.

Her feats were so impressive that even Georgia Stanway, one of the Lionesses who had been aware of Campbell’s super strength (the pair were once team-mates at Manchester City), approached the Irishwoman after the match to congratulate her on her throwing.

“Opposition players say it’s worse than a corner because you can’t judge the trajectory of it, as the ball comes in a lot flatter and faster, whereas a corner could be more loopy and curled,” Campbell tells Telegraph Sport. “With a throw-in, you can’t really tell. When it’s coming in at you that fast it can be harder to judge. We were causing chaos and mayhem.”

Campbell will look to deploy the tactic again when Ireland meet the Lionesses for their return Euro 2025 qualifier at Carrow Road on Friday night – but Sarina Wiegman insists her team will be “prepared”.

“It is absolutely something different that she can bring to the team with those throw-ins,” Wiegman said. “I would say they’re almost more dangerous than the corners. So, yeah, we prepared for that.”

It is clear that Campbell made quite the impression last time out. The clip of her first throw-in on the hour mark – after being introduced as a second-half substitute – has been viewed almost 10 million times on X.

One British newspaper ran a story about her with the headline ‘Rory Delass’ in reference to Rory Delap, the former Stoke City and Ireland player who was also renowned for his long throws. It was official: Campbell had become a cult hero for her throwing flair.

“After the match, my phone was blowing up,” she says. “It went nuts. I guess that’s what you get when you’re playing the No 2-ranked team in the world and you’re playing on a big stage live on TV.

“I had so many people who I’ve played football with for years message me saying: ‘You’ve had this ability to throw the ball for 17, 18 years and it’s only now that people are realising.’ It doesn’t bother me. I find it funny.”

Kyle Walker’s throw-in that led to Jude Bellingham’s stunning overhead equaliser against Slovakia in the men’s Euros is one of the more recent examples of how dangerous the skill, when perfectly executed, can be. But Campbell has been producing such long throws for both club and country for years.

She single-handedly catapulted Manchester City to victory over Reading when the two teams met in the Women’s Super League in 2017. With City trailing 1-0, Campbell was introduced as a substitute in the 75th minute and made an instant impact.

Campbell winds one up during the Euro 2025 qualifier against Sweden at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

She had two assists without even touching the ball with her feet after hurling two long throws into the penalty area which Jill Scott and Nikita Parris headed past Mary Earps. Campbell’s throwing became a useful asset for City, with Steph Houghton and Jen Beattie being two happy recipients of her long and direct balls into the box.

So what is the secret behind her super power? It is down to having an unusual range of movement within her joints. “I’m more hypermobile than the average person so when it comes to the mechanism of throwing the ball my arms go a bit further back and my back will bend more,” she explains. “I don’t do anything particular in the gym.

“In one sense, it can be a great thing, but it can also be negative because when you’re hypermobile, you’re more prone to laxity in ligaments and tendons. But I don’t specifically train for my throw-ins at all.”

While injuries limited much of her game time during her stints at City and Liverpool, Campbell is looking to make an impact in the Women’s Championship this coming season with London City Lionesses.

The Dartford-based club, who Campbell joined last year, have bold ambitions to win promotion to the WSL under new owner Michele Kang, the US businesswoman who has already recruited Kosovare Asllani, the highly rated Sweden captain. “Her ideology is fantastic and it was something I really aligned with,” says Campbell of Kang. “Our goal is to get promoted, that will be the focus.”

With her innate throwing ability, Campbell will be an invaluable asset.