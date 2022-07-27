Lionesses make first public appearance after team reach Euro 2022 final

The England women's national football team have made their first public appearance after their 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden.

The Lionesses gave a jubilant wave as they appeared outside their south London hotel following the match that put them into the Euro 2022 final.

"We want to inspire the nation. I think that's what we're doing," said England women's national team head coach Sarina Wiegman.

"And we want to make a difference so we hope that we got everyone so enthusiastic and that at the end the whole country is proud of us and that even more girls and boys will start playing football."

Her team won their semi-final and will now face either Germany or France, who play on Wednesday in Milton Keynes.

It was the first time since 2009 that England Women are through to a major final.

They have never won a World Cup or Euros trophy in their history.

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby will see the team play at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Reacting to Tuesday night's victory, England men's captain Harry Kane tweeted: "Yesss @Lionesses! Bring on the final."

England's leading goalscorer of all time, Wayne Rooney, wrote: "What a performance by @Lionesses tonight. A well deserved #WEURO2022 final coming up. Congratulations to all the players and staff."

Prince William, president of the Football Association (FA), tweeted: "Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday.

"The entire country is so proud of everything you're achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also congratulated the team, tweeting a Union flag emoji and adding: "On to Wembley!

"A fantastic result for captain @leahcwilliamson and the @Lionesses tonight against Sweden. Come on England, bring it home."

And the Lionesses' own Twitter account posted: "SEE YOU AT WEMBLEY."

