Lionesses to face Emma Hayes’ USA side and Germany in friendlies this year

(The FA via Getty Images)

Emma Hayes will return to London later this year with her US side set to face the Lionesses, in a friendly, at Wembley on 30 November.

The former Chelsea boss left the Blues at the end of the season having won seven Women’s Super League titles and five FA cups.

She was named US boss in November 2023 and is currently with her side at the Olympics in Paris.

The game is just one of four that Sarina Wiegman’s side will play before the end of the year, with the first coming against Germany at Wembley on 25 October.

They then face South Africa at the Coventry Building Society Arena, home of Coventry City, on 29 October and following the friendly with the US they end the calendar year with a match against Switzerland at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane on 3 December.

All four games will provide stiff competition for the Lionesses as they build up to next summer’s European Championships in Switzerland.

“Securing our place at the tournament next summer, without the need to participate in the play-offs, gives us the maximum time to prepare for the challenge that awaits us in Switzerland,” said the England boss.

“With the current Uefa Women’s Nations League format the opportunities to play friendlies are limited. Therefore I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to carefully select our opponents and give ourselves four very different and difficult challenges to aid our preparation.

“Each nation has a different style of play, a variety of strengths and that will test us in different ways.

“To play at Wembley again, especially against the quality of Germany and the United States, is really exciting. Our fans always show up and bring the noise when we play there, which really helps the team and no doubt both games will create memorable atmospheres.

“Being able to take the team across the country is also very important to us and we’re pleased to be heading back to Coventry and Sheffield.”