All Lionesses deserve a New Year Honour, says Labour

Patrick Sawer
·4 min read
Four of the Lionesses who won England’s first international football trophy since 1966 have received New Year Honours - PA
Four of the Lionesses who won England’s first international football trophy since 1966 have received New Year Honours - PA

The decision not to recognise all of England’s Lionesses in the New Year Honours shows disrespect for the women’s game, Labour’s shadow sports minister has said.

Four of the Lionesses who won England’s first international football trophy since 1966 have received New Year Honours for their services to football, but the rest of the team have been left out.

Squad captain Leah Williamson received an OBE, while star player Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead, the top scorer at this year’s women’s European championships, and Ellen White, the Lionesses’ all-time record goalscorer, were awarded MBEs.

Sarina Wiegman, the Dutch manager who masterminded the victory at Wembley Stadium in July, was made a CBE for her services to English football.

Petition launched

However, Chloe Kelly, whose winning goal in the final against Germany sealed the championship – raising the profile of the women’s game to new heights – missed out completely, along with the majority of her teammates.

Their omission has led to a growing backlash, with a petition calling for all the team to be honoured launched within minutes of the announcement on Friday night.

Writing on Twitter Lucy Powell, shadow Secretary of State for Digital Culture Media and Sport, said on Saturday:

The decision not to honour all the Lionesses contrasts with those in 2005 to honour all the members of England’s Ashes-winning men’s cricket team, and in 2003 to honour the entire England men’s Rugby World Cup-winning squad, including a knighthood for coach Clive Woodward.

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester and former Labour health secretary, joined the call for the team as a whole to be recognised, writing: “Why only four? They were a team. It should be all or none and I say all.”

'It simply does not feel fair at all'

By Saturday morning more than 1,900 people had signed a change.org petition calling for all the Lionesses to be given an honour.

Michael McCann, who works in sports broadcasting and started the online petition, said: “Given the scale of what the Lionesses achieved, and everything it symbolises for women's sport, it feels odd to not continue this precedent of honouring them all with at least MBEs, for playing their roles in a national triumph.

“It simply does not feel fair at all, that after such a monumental collective effort, and given the historical precedents set with previous sporting successes in England, to choose to honour just four of the Lionesses players.”

The honours committee has defended the decision to restrict the awards to a select number of players.

Focus on 'outstanding performances'

Sir Hugh Robertson, the chairman of the sports honours committee, said that the panel wanted to focus on outstanding performances throughout Women’s Euro 2022 rather than reward the entire team.

“We tried to stick to the principles of the honour system, which is to recognise excellence and to recognise extraordinary contributions,” he said.

“That’s particularly the case with [the] selection of players who set the country alight. So we wanted to recognise and capture that, but to do it in a way that picked out the outstanding performances we saw throughout the tournament.

“I think also in the back of my mind was the fact it was a European competition and not a world one. They have a world championship next summer.”

Concerns that too many sporting honours had been issued in the noughties and early 2010s led to an apparent tightening of the rules, resulting in honours being awarded only to the head coach and a handful of England players who won the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup and the 2019 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

There has also been a long running row over the failure to properly honour many of the football World Cup winning England squad of 1966.

Sir Alf Ramsey, the manager, was knighted in 1967 and all members of the squad were eventually awarded the MBE, although five – Nobby Stiles, Alan Ball, Roger Hunt, Ray Wilson and George Cohen – did not receive theirs until 2000.

