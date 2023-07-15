Lioness Beth Mead praises football picture book

Catherine Emmett said she was amazed to get a quote from Euro 22 star Beth Mead for her children's book

A children's book about a young female footballer has been praised as "just the thing to inspire future Lionesses".

Essex author Catherine Emmett created Sammy Striker And The Football Cup to continue the positive legacy of the Lionesses after their 2022 Euros win.

She said she spotted a "huge gap in the market" for similar picture books with a sports focus.

The praise came from 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead, who described the book as "absolutely fantastic".

Central character Sammy initially struggles to kick a ball straight - but then learns to embrace this and kick to the side.

Ms Emmett, 43, said: "Picture books are used to inspire kids, so I thought, why don't I make one to inspire them to do sport as well - it was just a no brainer.

"And then I started Googling and thought, there's not any, really, which I found really odd as surely there's a huge gap in the market."

Footballer Beth Mead earned the Gold Boot for the Womens' Euros and the 2022 BBC Sports Personality of the Year

She said Sammy "captures the inner anxiety that you've got as a kid of the idea that everyone can do something and you can't", with her hope that the book encourages young girls to believe in themselves, especially in more male-dominated areas.

She said she messaged the agents of the Lionesses to include a quote from a leading football figure - and was surprised to get a reply from Beth Mead.

"She just personifies exactly what the book's about," Ms Emmett said.

"I didn't grow up to be a footballer, so it was just really nice to get that [validation] that this is in the right place."

Ms Emmett tweeted about the quote on Twitter, which has received over 20,000 views, and was met with a further comment from the football star, which read: "Amazing book, the next generation are going to love it for sure."

