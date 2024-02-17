Lionel Richie Says “I’m Not Mad” About Katy Perry Leaving ‘American Idol’

Lionel Richie was surprised when news reached him about Katy Perry’s imminent departure from American Idol. But “I’m not mad,” he said while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.

“It just made me run off the road when I first heard about it,” he joked about Perry’s upcoming departure. “My phone blew up.”

Perry’s recently announced that she would be exiting the singing competition after its 22nd season.

Richie claimed he wasn’t aware of Perry’s decision, which came Monday. “No, we didn’t know about it, but it makes sense,” he said. “In other words: The reason I love coming on the show with you and the reason I’m doing American Idol is because I have 400 years of stories and a life in the music business. I have things that I’ve done.”

He continued, “And so when Katy says, ‘I want to go and create some stories,’ remember, she’s young. But the point is that you have to take some time and actually be an artist.”

Richie said he didn’t know who would replace her.

“You know, they are keeping tight-lipped because I don’t even know, but I’m telling you… It’s gonna be really interesting.” Richie said. “Only because, I’m telling you something, this is a great show. And what I love most of all is that we’re artists, so we know what we’re talking about, and these kids are scared to death, so I love sitting there as the wise poo-bahs, the three of us, and we’re sitting there and we’re all kind of giving information that we know is real.”

He added, “So whoever’s coming on the show has got to be, well, to come past Katy, you’ve gotta be humorous forever, and, on top of that, knowledgeable.”

