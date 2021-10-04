Lionel Messi's PSG Losses 0-2 to Rennes in Ligue 1 2021-22 Match

Team Latestly

PSG played against Rennes last night at the Roazhon Park. This match ended PSG's unbeaten streak at the Ligue 1 2021-22 match as the Persians lost the game 2-0.

Also Read | Rennes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories