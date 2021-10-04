Lionel Messi's PSG Losses 0-2 to Rennes in Ligue 1 2021-22 Match
PSG played against Rennes last night at the Roazhon Park. This match ended PSG's unbeaten streak at the Ligue 1 2021-22 match as the Persians lost the game 2-0.
Defeat at Roazhon Park ends @PSG_English's unbeaten record this season.#SRFCPSG pic.twitter.com/sk2KLAIr20
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 3, 2021
