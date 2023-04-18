Lionel Messi's possible return to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain may happen - report

Barcelona has been making headlines recently due to the Negreira scandal, with club president Joan Laporta addressing the media and expressing intent to file defamation lawsuits against those spreading false propaganda against the club. However, amidst the off-the-pitch controversy, Barcelona remains focused on the transfer market, particularly on bringing back their former superstar, Lionel Messi, from Paris Saint-Germain. A recent report from Diario SPORT has provided a boost in Barcelona's pursuit of Messi, suggesting that the Argentine is still in contact with several first-team stars and has left the door open for a possible return to Camp Nou. Messi is known to share an excellent relationship with many of the current first-team players, including Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and his potential return could even influence Busquets' decision to stay at the club. Although Messi is aware of Barcelona's financial situation, he has reportedly refused to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, indicating his favourable view of a return to his former club. However, the process may take time as Barcelona needs to gain clearance from La Liga before pursuing the Argentine. The possibility of Messi's return has sparked optimism among the Barcelona players, who believe that his arrival would serve as a confidence booster for the team. Even coach Xavi Hernandez, who was Messi's former teammate, is eagerly looking forward to reuniting with the star player. Despite the enthusiasm surrounding Messi's potential return, Barcelona could face challenges amidst the ongoing Negreira scandal and financial fair play (FFP) troubles. Nevertheless, the club remains determined to bring back their beloved former player, and Messi's return could potentially provide a much-needed boost to Barcelona both on and off the pitch.

