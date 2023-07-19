Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF debut is going to cost you. Here's Leagues Cup game price.

If you want to see Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF debut in-person on Friday, it's going to cost you.

The 2022 World Cup champion and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will take the field for the first time in pink and black on Friday during Inter Miami's matchup against Cruz Azul in the 2023 Leagues Cup, a month-long tournament featuring every Major League Soccer and Liga MX club.

Demand for tickets reached a fever pitch on June 7 when Messi first announced his intention to play for David Beckham's MLS club, with nearly 2,000 Inter Miami tickets sold that day alone on TicketSmarter, compared to under 50 tickets being sold on the platform the previous weekend. Prices have continued to fluctuate as Messi officially signed a contract last week, paving the way for his highly anticipated debut.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"The prices have dropped a little bit which means fans still have an opportunity to grab last-minute tickets to see one of soccer's biggest stars take the pitch this weekend," TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman told USA TODAY Sports.

NO MESSI HERE! St. Louis City SC places ban on all Lionel Messi jerseys

Lionel Messi is presented his new jersey by owners of Inter Miami CF David Beckham, Jose R. Mas and Jorge Mas.

Here's what you need to know:

How much are tickets to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut?

Messi's first home match with Inter Miami on July 21 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is averaging $712.00 per ticket, according to TicketSmarter, ranging from as low as $291.00 per seat to as high as $6,850.00. Prices are slightly down compared to last week, when the average ticket was about $878, data shows.

Before Messi's announcement, tickets to see an Inter Miami game in early June ranged from $40-$55 on the platform.

How much are tickets to Inter Miami matches on the road?

Not in Florida, no problem.

Inter Miami is scheduled to visit many cities in the U.S. during the remainder of the 2023 MLS season, including Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago, offering many the chance to see Messi play in a city near you. Catching Messi on the road, however, won't be much cheaper.

"Clearly, his anticipated debut has made a huge impact on ticket demand and we see that continuing as Inter Miami hits the road over the next few months," Goodman said.

Messi's road debut against FC Cincinnati on Aug. 23 for a U.S. Open Cup game is averaging $652.00 per ticket. Inter Miami's road matchup against Los Angeles FC on Sept. 3 is pricier than Messi's home debut. As of Tuesday, tickets average around $992.00 on TicketSmarter, reaching as high as $17,385.00 for a single ticket.

Story continues

Inter Miami's full schedule:

July 21: *Leagues Cup: Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul − Fort Lauderdale, Florida (DRV PNK Stadium) TICKETS

July 25: *Leagues Cup: Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United − Fort Lauderdale, Florida (DRV PNK Stadium) TICKETS

*The Leagues Cup runs from July 21 to Aug. 19. Each team will play a minimum of two games in the group stage, similar to the World Cup format, with the possibility of more games if the team advances to the knockout rounds.

Gannett has a partnership with TicketSmarter that provides readers with access to tickets through Gannett's websites, including USATODAY.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF debut: How much do tickets cost?