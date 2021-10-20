Lionel Messi's Brace Leads PSG to a Stunning 3-2 Win Over RB Leipzig in UCL 2021-22

Lionel Messi once again stood up for his team PSG by scoring a brace and taking his team to a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig. Even Kylian Mbappe contributed with a goal for the team in the UCL 2021-22 match.

