Lionel Messi's Brace Leads PSG to a Stunning 3-2 Win Over RB Leipzig in UCL 2021-22
Lionel Messi once again stood up for his team PSG by scoring a brace and taking his team to a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig. Even Kylian Mbappe contributed with a goal for the team in the UCL 2021-22 match.
🔴🔵 Paris edge thriller against Leipzig! Best moment?
⏰⚽️0⃣9⃣ Mbappé
⏰⚽️2⃣8⃣ André Silva
⏰⚽️5⃣7⃣ Mukiele
⏰⚽️6⃣7⃣ Messi
⏰⚽️7⃣4⃣ Messi #UCL pic.twitter.com/7AdRLPVbcD
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 19, 2021
