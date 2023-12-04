Lionel Messi went out to eat at this Sexy restaurant in Miami, and people freaked out

(Double) date night!

Inter Miami stars (and best buds) Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets took their ladies Antonella Roccuzzo and Elena Galera, respectively, out in style Friday night.

Their fine dining destination? Sexy Fish in Brickell.

The ultra stylish seafood restaurant with an Asian twist and ocean theme (the centerpiece is a massive fish tank) is the ideal spot to kick off early Art Week celebrations.

Not the Oscars red carpet! just Lionel Messi who enjoyed dinner in Miami on Friday night with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and teammate Sergio Busquets, with his partner Elena Galera, at the luxury restaurant Sexy Fish pic.twitter.com/5lJHrTm3dV — Claudio (@ClaudioFutbol) December 3, 2023

The snazzy interior includes bespoke lamps by Frank Gehry, a grand frieze relief by Damien Hirst and a very unique men’s room, where guests will encounter a statue of Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Soccer icon Lionel Messi kicked of Art Basel week in Miami Friday night by dining at Sexy Fish

The foursome’s presence caused quite the stir in the neighborhood.

A bystander’s video taken of the group outside the restaurant as they exit through the front door shows fans screaming, taking pictures and generally freaking out.

Fever pitch stanning is nothing new for Messi, though. With about three months to go before the MLS season kicks off, Inter Miami announced it had already sold out of its 2024 season tickets.