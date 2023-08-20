Lionel Messi vs. Nashville’s defense: See the goal that gave Inter Miami the lead

Lionel Messi wants his first trophy with Inter Miami.

Messi gave Inter Miami the lead in the Leagues Cup Final against Nashville SC with his 10th goal in the past seven games.

He dribbled into a crowd of defenders and still managed to launch a perfect shot to the top left corner.

Here’s how it looked:

Lionel Messi scores his 10th goal with the team during the first half of their Leagues Cup final match at GEODIS Park. Matias J. Ocner/mocner@miamiherald.com

Lionel Messi reacts after scoring a goal against Nashville SC during the first half of their Leagues Cup final match. Messi has scored in every match he’s played for Inter Miami. Matias J. Ocner/mocner@miamiherald.com

Inter Miami players celebrate Messi’s goal during the first half of the Leagues Cup match. Matias J. Ocner/mocner@miamiherald.com

Lionel Messi celebrates with teammate Jordi Alba. Messi has scored 10 goals in his first seven games with Inter Miami. Matias J. Ocner/mocner@miamiherald.com

Nashville SC tied up the game in 57’