🎥 Lionel Messi seals record points total

Inter Miami star and Argentine legend Lionel Messi has put his stamp on yet another night in MLS on a record-breaking night in south Florida.

After a superb international break for La Albiceleste, Miami boss Tata Martino felt it prudent to leave Messi out of tonight’s starting XI at home against New England Revolution, but Messi would still have his say.

THAT'S A MESSI BRACE! Two goals in three minutes to lock-up the MLS single-season points record for @InterMiamiCF. pic.twitter.com/xISRv1VyFx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 19, 2024

The diminutive attacking icon had an immediate impact after being introduced in the second half to help Miami take a 3-2 lead after going down two-nil in the first, before taking the match by the scruff of the net and hitting a two-minute brace to leave the match beyond doubt.

Messi now sits on 19 goals for the season, just one behind friend and colleague Luis Suárez in what could very well be an MVP season.

No start? No problem.

Photo Credit: © Sam Navarro | 2024 Oct 19