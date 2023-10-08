Lionel Messi returns, but Inter Miami playoff hopes die with 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati

It was Fan Appreciation Day at DRV PNK Stadium Saturday night, and in addition to free pink bucket hats, Inter Miami fans got the gift they had been desperately craving for weeks: the return of Lionel Messi.

The Argentine star was back in his No. 10 pink jersey for a critical matchup against first-place FC Cincinnati after missing five of the previous six games due to an upper leg injury. He came off the bench in the 55th minute to much fanfare, but this time could not pull off a miracle.

Inter Miami lost 1-0 after a 78th minute goal by Alvaro Barreal and was eliminated from MLS playoff contention with two games remaining in the regular season. Miami needed to win its three final games, plus get help from other teams, to reach the post-season.

It did not happen. Not even the greatest player in the world could salvage their chances.

Miami stayed in 14th place and dropped to 9-17-6 with 33 points. Even a pair of back-to-back victories against Charlotte FC later this month won’t be enough, as D.C. United holds the final playoff spot with 40 points.

After the game, Messi did a lap around the field to salute the fans, as it was most likely his last home game of the season. Miami has one more home game Oct. 18 against Charlotte FC, but Messi will be with the Argentina national team for an Oct. 17 match against Peru and will not be able to play a day later for Miami.

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino conceded that Messi was a bit rusty after playing just 37 minutes since Sept. 3, but said he was fully fit and just was missing playing time.

As for his analysis of the game, and the season to this point, Martino said Miami had chances to win in the first half but failed to convert a few chances. Three shots went off the frame. Miami had 64 percent of the possession and outshot Cincinnati 10 to three, but the game remained scoreless at halftime.

Miami went from five in the back to four in the second half to chase the win, but that opened up room for Cincinnati’s attackers and they took advantage.

As for the season since he took over in July, Martino said it played out completely opposite from what he anticipated.

“I thought we would pull the team together, start to improve but not do much in the Leagues Cup, have a chance to win the U.S. Open Cup because we were already in the semifinal, and then we would make a run into the playoffs,” Martino said. “It came out completely opposite from what I thought.”

The loss dampened the mood that began on a high when Messi showed up at the stadium.

“Messi! Messi!” chants began the moment he headed to the corner of the field to warm up. When he headed to the center line and pulled off his green vest, the stadium erupted as fans raised their cell phones to capture the moment.

He made a few nice passes, but sailed his first free kick high, showing a hint of rust after playing just 37 minutes since Sept. 3. His second free kick in the 90th minute, but it didn’t result in anything. Then, in added time, Messi was awarded a third free kick just outside box, one last chance to keep Miami’s postseason hopes alive.

He didn’t convert. And Cincinnati clinched the win.

Inter Miami, a team that was unbeatable during a Leagues Cup championship run over the summer, will end the season on a downward slide with three losses and two ties.

Though the biggest headline of the night was the return of Messi, the biggest performance of the night came from goalkeeper Drake Callender, who kept Miami in the game for 77 minutes with huge stop after huge stop on his 26th birthday.

Hundreds of fans had lined up along the parking lot barricades and welcomed Messi back as the team bus pulled in before the game. A few minutes later, Messi waved at excited fans as walked along the sideline from the parking lot to the locker room.

The team sorely needed him as its playoff hopes had grown dimmer with each recent game. Messi scored 11 goals and led Miami to a 12-game unbeaten streak upon his much-hyped arrival in mid-July, but the team went winless in the five games he sat out.

Messi was called up to Argentina’s national team for upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Paraguay Oct. 12 and Peru Oct. 17. He is expected to travel on Sunday and begin training in Buenos Aires on Monday, along with Inter Miami teammate Facundo Farias, who also was called into the Argentine camp.

DRV PNK Stadium was packed for Messi’s return, as only a few hundred tickets remained as of Saturday afternoon. The five diehard supporters’ groups known collectively as “La Familia” threatened to boycott or stage a protest during Saturday’s game to show their disapproval of the steep ticket price hike for the 2024 season but called it off after the club agreed to meet with them next week to discuss their concerns. Season ticket packages doubled for most of the price ranges.