Lionel Messi Potentially Set to Return to F.C. Barcelona

With his contract with PSG set to expire this summer, speculation is brewing on where Lionel Messi will go for what is believed to be his last year in European football. From what we know so far, Messi has four options: return to PSG, move to Saudi Arabia to compete against Cristiano Ronaldo for Al Hilal, play in Major League Soccer for Inter Miami, or return to FC Barcelona.

The most intriguing storyline is Messi returning to his former La Liga club, and according to reports, both sides are interested with a Barcelona VP confirming transfer talks back in March. According to Catalunya Radio, Messi recently told Barça manager Xavi that he would love to be able to return to the club. In order to put itself in a position to extend a contract offer, the club is currently discussing its spending limits with the league, having breached the cap during the 2021-2022 season. In order to offset other offers, including Al Hilal's reported $400 million USD a year deal, Barcelona will likely have to satisfy several other conditions involving roster adjustments.

"Of course, there is no plan to go on the attack because we don't want PSG to see it like that. If it happens, it will be because destiny takes you back to where you have to go," said Vice president Rafa Yuste in an interview. "If all the conditions come together and Leo comes back to Barcelona, it would be the perfect ending to a very happy story."

Stay tuned as more details surface in the coming weeks.

