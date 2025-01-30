USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Lionel Messi held scoreless in Peru, but Inter Miami beats Universitario on penalty kicks

Lionel Messi took off Inter Miami’s captain armband and clapped toward fans in a packed stadium after playing 72 minutes during a preseason game in Peru on Wednesday night.

Messi failed to score, but Inter Miami beat Universitario – Peru’s back-to-back champions – with a 5-4 edge in penalty kicks after a scoreless draw in regulation at Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru.

Inter Miami’s Julian Gressel, Santi Morales, David Ruiz, Benjamin Cremaschi and Yannick Bright all scored, while Jairo Vélez was the only Universitario player to miss in the penalty round.

Still, the match was centered around Messi’s presence deeply felt by Peruvian fans during Inter Miami’s preseason stop in the South American country.

Messi was featured on a local newspaper with the headline “Dios está in Peru” or “God is here in Peru” before the club arrived in Lima. Inter Miami’s team bus was surrounded by fans, with Messi sitting and waving to fans, as they slowly drove through the city on Tuesday night.

Messi was aggressive in Wednesday’s match, getting downhill on several opportunities toward the net. He even lined up for two free kicks in the game. But Messi was unable to find the back of the net.

Messi was also aggressively defended by Universitario, hitting the deck several times and complaining to referees for foul calls. But he bounced back up and got back into the action seamlessly.

More important, Messi appears in prime shape and ready for the grind of a busy 2025 where Inter Miami will play in several tournaments, like this summer’s FIFA World Cup, during the MLS season.

Inter Miami’s preseason has started with games against Mexican league and Peruvian league champions — the type of competition they’ll face in the Club World Cup.

They have appeared to hold their own, creating opportunities at the net offensively, while being steady defensively and forcing both matches to end in penalty kicks.

Against LIGA MX champion Club America in Las Vegas on Jan. 18, Messi scored a header goal and Inter Miami was able to get a late goal by Tomas Aviles to force a shootout, which they won 2-2 (3-2).

Inter Miami, led by first-year coach and former Messi teammate Javier Mascherano, will have a chance to learn more about themselves in the next week.

Inter Miami will face Sporting San Miguelito in Panama City, Panama, on Sunday; and Honduran giants Club Deportivo Olimpia in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Feb. 8.

Inter Miami will play three matches in 11 days, including the match in Peru, similar to the workload it will experience during the season.

It’s a chance to see how the club adjusts to fatigue and its aging stars in Messi, 37, and his former Barcelona running mates in Luis Suarez (38), Sergio Busquets (36) and Jordi Alba (35).

Inter Miami will play one final preseason match against MLS rival Orlando City on Feb. 14 in Tampa, Florida.

Then, Inter Miami turns its attention to facing Sporting Kansas City in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup on Feb. 19 before opening the MLS season at home against New York City FC on Feb. 22.

Inter Miami vs. Universitario penalty shootout results

Inter Miami beats Universitario 5-4 on penalty kicks.

Round 1: Diego Churín scores for Universitario, Julian Gressel scores for Inter Miami: 1-1.

Round 2: Horacio Calcaterra scores for Universitario, Santi Morales scores for Inter Miami: 2-2.

Round 3: Jairo Vélez misses for Universitario, David Ruiz scores for Inter Miami: 2-3.

Round 4: Jairo Concha scores for Universitario, Benjamin Cremaschi scores for Inter Miami: 3-4.

Round 5: José Rivera scores for Universitario, Yannick Bright scores for Inter Miami: 4-5.

