Lionel Messi in Panama: Inter Miami vs. San Miguelito live updates, how to watch

Lionel Messi returns to the pitch Sunday for his third preseason game with Inter Miami, as the MLS club continues its preseason tour abroad.

Messi and Inter Miami will face Panama's Sporting San Miguelito in Panama City. The game will be played at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez and begins at 5 p.m. ET.

It's another opportunity for Inter Miami, led by new coach and Messi's former teammate Javier Mascherano, to gauge his club before a busy 2025 season, which will see them play in several tournaments like the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Messi has scored a goal through two preseason games: His goal came against reigning LIGA MX champions Club América, while reigning Peruvian champions Universitario held him scoreless. Still, Inter Miami was able to win both games by penalty shootout.

Messi is expected to play extended minutes after playing around 60 minutes against Club América on Jan. 18, and more than 70 minutes in Peru on Wednesday night.

"Leo is doing very well, according to what we had been planning," Mascherano said before Friday’s training session. "The idea is to give everyone as many minutes as possible."

Here's everything you need to know, and stay tuned as USA TODAY Sports provides live updates from the match.

How to watch Messi, Inter Miami vs. Sporting San Miguelito in Panama?

Live stream in U.S. and Canada on InterMiamiCF.com.

Inter Miami’s YouTube channel will provide a free live stream

Panamá Local Broadcast: SerTV, TV MAX, RPC

Rest of World: OneFootball App

How has Messi, Inter Miami performed during preseason?

Inter Miami won both preseason games in a penalty shootout. They beat Club América 2-2 (3-2 in penalty kicks), then beat Universitario 0-0 (5-4 in penalty kicks).

Mascherano is pleased with Messi’s ramp up during the preseason, and the club’s performance after facing such stiff competition in his first two matches at the helm of the MLS club.

“We have played against two champions – against a three-time champion (in Club América) and against a two-time champion (Universitario) of leagues that are important," Mascherano said. "That for us has been a very, very good test."

What is the rest of Inter Miami’s preseason schedule?

Inter Miami will play its fourth preseason game against Club Olimpia Deportivo in San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Inter Miami’s final preseason game will be on Feb. 14 against MLS rival Orlando City at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

When does Inter Miami begin the 2025 MLS season?

Messi and Inter Miami will play the first game of the 2025 MLS season, hosting New York City FC on Feb. 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

However, the club will be in action on the road against Sporting Kansas City in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup on Feb. 18. They’ll play the second leg of their series at Inter Miami on Feb. 25.

