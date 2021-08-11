Lionel Messi Opens Up Making Debut for PSG, Says ‘I Need a Pre-Season Myself’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Lionel Messi opens up about making a debut for PSG. He went on to say that he is in touch with the technical staff and neds a preseason.
🎙 Lionel Messi: "I will have to do preseason alone, and I hope to be able to play as soon as possible."#PSGxMESSI https://t.co/RXclKJMoE8
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 11, 2021
Also Read | Lionel Messi Joins PSG: Here’s How Much the Argentine Star Footballer Would Earn in INR