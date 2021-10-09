Lionel Messi Will NOT Vote for Cristiano Ronaldo For Ballon d’Or 2021

On Thursday, the full list of Ballon d'Or 2021 was revealed where Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo made it to the list. Along with these two, the likes of Neymar Junior and Kylian Mbappe were the ones who made a debut on the list. Now, Lionel Messi during an interview made an interesting revelation where he was asked about who will he vote for Ballon d'Or. He revealed a couple of names and that obviously did not include his arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7 and Lionel Messi have been compared to each other for a long time now. Ever since they started their careers, the two have been at par with each other. Ballon d'Or 2021 Full List Revealed: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe & Others Nominated!

Without a doubt, Messis' teammates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Junior will surely get Argentine's votes. "In my team, there are two for whom I will easily vote: Ney & Kylian. And then Lewandowski, who has just had a great year," he said during the interview. Furthermore, Messi also gave Karim Benzema's name. The Argentine is accompanied by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric, among others on the list.

Luis Suarez, Pedri, Raheem Sterling, Romelu Lukaku and others have also been nominated for the list. Bayern Munich's Erling Haaland who has been blazing guns for the team also made it to the list. The Ballon d'Or 2021 event will take place on November 29, 2021, at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Sandy Heribert and Didier Drogba were the most recent hosts of the event.

