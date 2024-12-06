Lionel Messi names two biggest influential figures of his career

Lionel Messi, one of Barcelona’s greatest legends, recently shared his thoughts with Mundo Deportivo, reflecting on his extraordinary journey at the club.

The Argentine maestro looked back on the people and moments that left a lasting impression on him during his illustrious career in the iconic blue and red colours.

When asked about the figures who influenced him most during his time at Barcelona, Messi highlighted two legends who had a profound impact on him.

Two differentials at Barcelona

First, he credited Pep Guardiola, under whom he enjoyed some of the most successful years of his career. Guardiola’s coaching, tactical brilliance, and leadership helped Messi achieve unparalleled success.

“I think there are two that marked me a lot for different reasons. Pep (Guardiola), because I had him as a coach for many years and we achieved incredible things that we could never have imagined,” he said.

Lionel Messi says Ronaldinho had a big impact on his career. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

During their time together, Barcelona won an incredible haul of trophies, including 2 Champions Leagues, 3 La Liga titles, 2 Copa del Rey trophies, 3 Spanish Super Cups, 2 Club World Cups, and 2 European Super Cups.

The second figure he mentioned was Ronaldinho, who played a pivotal role in Messi’s early days with the first team. The Brazilian star welcomed Messi with open arms and guided him during his formative years at the club.

Their partnership on the pitch brought several accolades, including 2 La Liga titles, 1 Champions League, and 2 Spanish Super Cups.

“The other is Ronaldinho, because the way he received me, the way he helped me, was very useful to me in my first moments in the first team,” he added.

Special mentions

Messi also mentioned Xavi and Andres Iniesta. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Messi also acknowledged other significant individuals who shaped his journey at Barcelona. He spoke warmly about Andres Iniesta and Xavi, his iconic midfield partners, whose creativity and skill complemented his brilliance.

He also recognised current teammates at Inter Miami – Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez – as key figures in his career and close friends.

“I also remember Andres (Iniesta) and Xavi as teammates, and the three who play with me here in Miami (Busquets, Alba and Suarez), who are also friends.”

Lastly, Messi paid tribute to the late Tito Vilanova, who coached Barcelona to a remarkable 100-point La Liga triumph during his tenure. Tito’s influence and legacy remain cherished by Messi and the Barça community.

“And of course, a special mention for Tito Vilanova, who we miss so much.”

Through these reflections, Messi offered a glimpse into the bonds and influences that shaped his historic career, underscoring the collective effort behind his individual brilliance.