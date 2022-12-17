How Lionel Messi is motivating Argentina ahead of World Cup 2022 final vs France

(REUTERS)

Emiliano Martinez says playing with Lionel Messi, the “greatest player of all time”, makes anything possible ahead of Argentina’s World Cup final clash with France.

Messi, 35, has announced that Sunday’s showpiece will be his final World Cup match, and potentially his final match for Argentina, as he looks to bow out with the game’s highest honour.

While Messi boasts every domestic honour to his name, it was only last year that he won an international title as Argentina claimed the Copa America and, ahead of facing the world champions, Martinez says the No10 is motivating his teammates.

“People can say the favourites are France but we have a good advantage to have the greatest player of all time,” Martinez said. “We know on the pitch they have a lot of experience. It’s a great advantage and we have many chances to reach our goal.

Adding about Messi: “I see him very happy just like every Argentinian. He feels very well on the pitch. I saw a great Messi at Copa America.

“He was exceptional and one of the best at the Copa America. He has taken a step forward physically and in football terms since Copa America. It’s difficult for him to play even as well as Copa America but he is doing it.

“He is playing very well and it gives so much energy to the whole squad because we have the greatest player. He is full of joy and it helps us very much.”

Martinez was the hero in Argentina's quarter-final win over the Netherlands, helping his team to win on penalties after a 2-2 draw over 120 minutes.

La Albiceleste found themselves criticised for the aggression they showed during the match and Martinez was heavily involved in the scenes, including telling opposition manager Louis van Gaal to “shut his mouth” when speaking to media after the game.

The 30-year-old former Arsenal man, though, thinks his country has been misunderstood: "Yes, some people talked about this. They might not know football very well.

"They don’t know how we play in South America. If you lack experience in football then you shouldn’t make these comments. It’s fine. We are a football powerhouse and we are recognised as well.

"I know how the fans feel. I was having a barbecue in 2014 while watching the final. People were crying. I am a fan too. Argentinians are very passionate. We take that to the pitch to create a connection with our people."