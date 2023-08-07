How Lionel Messi mesmerized the crowd in Inter Miami’s win over FC Dallas

Lionel Messi came and delivered.

The soccer superstar scored twice in regulation and added the first penalty kick to lead Inter Miami to victory over FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Sunday in the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup.

Messi has scored in all four of his matches since joining Inter Miami in July.

The sold out crowd chanted his name multiple times throughout the match.

Miami needed a 5-3 edge in penalties to beat Dallas. The two clubs tied 4-4 after regulation.

Messi had two goals in regulation and had several passes that opened up scoring opportunities for teammates that didn’t come to fruition.

Messi’s second goal came in the 85th minute and tied the game at four apiece and sent the match to penalty kicks.

Messi was the first player to attempt a penalty kick and found the back of the net for the third time in the match.

Fans lined up hours ahead of kickoff in the 102-degree weather to see Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami. Messi is in the midst of his first MLS season since coming over from playing for Paris Saint-Germain F.C. in Ligue 1.

No team has defeated Inter Miami since Messi joined the club and Messi has scored twice in every game he’s started for the club.

FC Dallas’ Facundo Quignón, Bernard Kamungo and Alan Velasco all contributed goals in the effort.

Inter Miami will move on to the next round of the Leagues Cup and play the winner of the Charlotte FC match against the Houston Dynamo.