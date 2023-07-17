Lionel Messi makes promise to Inter Miami fans in first message to MLS club

Lionel Messi makes promise to Inter Miami fans in first message to MLS club

Lionel Messi has promised Inter Miami fans “very good things” will happen at the club following his arrival.

The World Cup winner was officially unveiled as a Miami player in front of cheering crowds at the DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday night.

Messi called an end to an underwhelming two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer and rejected lucrative interest from Saudi Arabia to move to Major League Soccer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 36-year-old entered the pitch in front of 20,000 supporters in Florida and was presented with his iconic No.10 shirt.

He will be joined by former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets while Jordi Alba has also been strongly linked with a move.

Giving a brief address to the adoring fans, Messi said: "I have the same desire that I always had to compete, to want to win, to help the club continue to grow.

"I am very happy to have chosen to come to play in this city with my family, to choose this project and I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy it a lot.

"We are going to have a good time and very good things are going to happen."

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham hailed his arrival as a “dream come true” for the franchise.