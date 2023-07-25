Lionel Messi makes first start for Inter Miami: Live updates from Leagues Cup action vs. Atlanta United

Just days after his thrilling Inter Miami debut saw Lionel Messi secure victory with a stoppage-time goal, the soccer superstar is making his first start for his new club.

Messi and Sergio Busquets are both making their starting debuts for Inter Miami on Tuesday night as they take on Atlanta United in Leagues Cup play (7:30 p.m. ET). Messi played his first game with Inter Miami on Friday, but came off the bench. He did not disappoint, though, as he thrilled the Fort Lauderdale, Florida crowd with a game-winning free kick to defeat Cruz Azul, 2-1 to open Leagues Cup play.

On Tuesday, Inter Miami will take on a familiar MLS opponent in Atlanta United in their second Leagues Cup game in group stage action. A victory at home would secure a spot for Inter Miami in the knockout round.

Follow along here with Yahoo Sports for live updates: