Lionel Messi to leave PSG this summer as Barcelona prioritise fairytale return

Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the French giants have officially announced.

The Argentine superstar will see his lucrative two-year contract at the Parc des Princes expire at the end of June and it had been clear for quite some time that no extension would be agreed.

Barcelona are hoping to seal a fairytale return to the Camp Nou for Messi two years after his emotional exit enforced by new LaLiga spending rules, while he has also been linked with big-money moves to the United States or Saudi Arabia, where the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner serves as an ambassador to the tourist board.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“After two seasons with PSG, the adventure between Leo Messi and Paris Saint-Germain will come to an end at the end of the 2022-23 campaign,” PSG announced in a statement on Saturday, alongside a farewell video.

“The Club wishes Leo, with undeniable emotion, many more accomplishments for the rest of his career.”

More to follow