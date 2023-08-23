Lionel Messi, Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati live updates: US Open Cup semifinal kicks off

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami – fresh off their championship in the Leagues Cup last weekend – are back on the pitch tonight and in contention for another title.

Inter Miami has traveled to face FC Cincinnati in the semifinal of the U.S. Open Cup – marking Messi’s sixth match in 22 days and his eighth game overall since joining the MLS.

Some much-needed rest could be on the horizon for Messi, the Argentine World Cup champion and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has scored 10 goals in his first seven matches for Inter Miami.

But don’t expect it to come tonight.

“We said that at some point he would have to rest because of the load of minutes played,” Messi’s longtime coach Tata Martino said Monday.

“Clearly, Wednesday is not going to be that day. If he does not tell me he wants to rest, he will continue to play.”

How to watch Lionel Messi in the U.S. Open Cup?

The Inter Miami-FC Cincinnati game at TQL Stadium starting at 7 p.m. ET can be streamed on the CBS Sports Golazo Network (available for free on the CBS Sports app and Pluto TV) and Paramount+, with Spanish-language broadcasts available on Telemundo and Peacock.

Messi scored in the 23rd minute, and Inter Miami needed a 22-kick penalty kick shootout to outlast Nashville SC 1-1 (10-9 in PKs) on Saturday night to become Leagues Cup champions.

Messi was lifted by his Inter Miami teammates on the pitch after the victory.

Messi hugged Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, as their vision to join forces came to fruition.

And Messi gave the captain’s armband to DeAndre Yedlin, the club’s captain before Messi's arrival, so he could raise the trophy high into the sky after their win.

When is the U.S. Open Cup final?

The Inter Miami-FC Cincinnati winner will face either Real Salt Lake or Houston Dynamo FC in the U.S. Open Cup final on Sept. 27.

What’s at stake in the U.S. Open Cup?

The winner of the U.S. Open Cup — a team that technically is the national champion of American soccer — earns a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup (the rebranded Concacaf Champions League).

But here’s the thing: Inter Miami already has a bid and a bye straight to the round of 16 in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup thanks to its win in the Leagues Cup final.

If the U.S. Open Cup winner also holds another Concacaf Champions Cup qualification spot, the tournament's runner-up will earn a Concacaf Champions Cup spot. If the U.S. Open Cup runner-up has multiple Concacaf Champions Cup qualification slots, then the next-best MLS club that has accumulated the most regular-season points will earn the slot.

Four MLS teams already have qualified for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup: Inter Miami; Nashville SC (Leagues Cup runner-up); Philadelphia Union (Leagues Cup third-place finisher); and the Vancouver Whitecaps (Canadian Championship winners).

