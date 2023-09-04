Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Vs LAFC Game Draws Hollywood Stars Like Prince Harry, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez & More

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, fresh off of winning the Leagues Cup trophy, made their way to L.A. to face off with the current MLS champions LAFC. Some of the biggest Hollywood stars were in attendance to watch the World Cup champion do his thing on the soccer field Sunday night.

Messi had two assists and Inter Miami beat LAFC 3-1 in front of the capacity crowd; Miami has not lost since Messi joined the club,.

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted enjoying an ice cream bar while watching Messi at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Leo watching Leo 🤩



Leonardo DiCaprio in LA to watch Messi and #InterMiamiCF take on #LAFC pic.twitter.com/XOUTKBwLPR — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Selena Gomez was at the game as well and cameras captured the moment she was in shock as John McCarthy denied Messi a shot at scoring.

Selena Gomez was all of us watching John McCarthy deny Messi! 😱 https://t.co/A3a564uUSB pic.twitter.com/7likNsWPJD — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Sitting right in front of the Only Murders in the Building star was rapper Tyga who was also in full shock seeing the play happen.

Prince Harry was spotted at the match too.

Prince Harry in LA to watch Messi and #InterMiamiCF take on #LAFC pic.twitter.com/Pz6Udqs8uK — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Edward Norton was also one of the celebrities in attendance at the big game in L.A.

Edward Norton in the building 🎬 pic.twitter.com/uJrg273WQx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Mario Lopez, Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt and Owen Wilson were also in the same building as Messi for the game between Inter Miami and LAFC.

The stars are out in LA 🤩@mariolopezviva x @brendanhunting x Owen Wilson x Prince Harry pic.twitter.com/oXtbxm2RIF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Messi’s journey joining the MLS Inter Miami team will be chronicled in a new Apple TV+ docuseries.

The new docuseries will join the previously announced Apple Original documentary that will track the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, including five FIFA World Cup appearances, that ended with his first win at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

