Lionel Messi, Inter Miami face Philadelphia Union in Leagues Cup semifinals: How to stream

Lionel Messi has delivered Inter Miami CF to the brink of playing in its first final in any competition. On Tuesday night, Miami faces the Philadelphia Union with a spot in the Leagues Cup final on the line.

In a 4-0 quarterfinal win over Charlotte FC on Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Messi added another goal — his eighth in five games with Miami.

With Messi on board, Miami has won five consecutive games — it only has won five of 22 in Major League Soccer regular-season play this season. Inter Miami also has bagged 17 goals during the Leagues Cup — it only scored 22 in 22 MLS games so far this season before Messi's arrival.

The semifinal in Chester, Pennsylvania, also marks the second time that Messi will play a road game with Inter Miami. The first time Messi hit the road with Miami, the game turned into a classic as the Herons prevailed in a penalty shootout against FC Dallas in the Round of 16.

The Philadelphia Union, however, pose a much greater challenge for Messi and his pink-clad companions than FC Dallas. Philadelphia is exceptionally formidable at Subaru Park, where the Union have lost just once in the last two seasons. During the 2023 season in MLS, Concacaf Champions League and Leagues Cup play, the Union have suffered just one defeat — a 2-1 loss to Orlando City on March 25 — in 21 games played (15-1-5). In 2022, the Union was unbeaten at home, winning 15 times and tying five in 20 games played on the shores of the Delaware River.

Potentially adding to Miami's challenge against Philadelphia is the uncertain health of Messi, who appeared to injure his foot during Monday's practice. Afterward, Inter Miami coach Tata Martino was not concerned about the seriousness of Messi's injury, saying, "Since everyone was fine, I imagine nothing happened."

The winner of the Inter Miami-Philadelphia Union game will face the CF Monterrey-Nashville SC winner in the final on Aug. 19.

Lionel Messi waves to the crowd after scoring a goal in the second half against Charlotte FC.

Here's everything you need to know about Messi's next game in the Leagues Cup:

When is Lionel Messi playing?

Messi and Inter Miami play against Philadelphia Union in a Leagues Cup semifinal game on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. ET.

Regardless of the outcome of Tuesday night's semifinal, Inter Miami will have one more Leagues Cup game to play since there is also a third-place game. Three of the final four teams remaining in the competition will earn automatic berths into the Concacaf Champions League. Automatic qualification to the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League goes to the tournament winner. The Leagues Cup runner-up as well as the third-place match winner also qualify for the Concacaf Champions League. Inter Miami has never played a Concacaf Champions League game.

How to watch Lionel Messi in Leagues Cup

The Inter Miami-Philadelphia Union game can be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

What to know about the Philadelphia Union

Powered by one of the best youth academies in MLS, Philadelphia Union has emerged as one of the league's powerhouse teams. The Union won the Supporters' Shield in 2020 and came tantalizingly close to winning their first MLS Cup last season, losing in an epic final to Los Angeles FC in a penalty shootout in a showdown that is considered the greatest game in league history.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake is a three-time MLS Best XI selection. Blake was one of four Philadelphia Union players to earn MLS Best XI honors in 2022, joined by defenders Jakob Glesnes and Kai Wagner and midfielder Dániel Gazdag. Gazdag leads the team with 16 goals in all competitions this season. Julián Carranza, a former Inter Miami player, is the team's leading goal scorer in 2023 MLS play with 10.

What are the Leagues Cup semifinal matchups?

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, 7 p.m. ET

Nashville SC vs. CF Monterrey at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee, 9:30 p.m. ET (UniMás)

What is the remaining Leagues Cup schedule?

Third-place game – Saturday, Aug. 19

Final – Saturday, Aug. 19

All Leagues Cup matches will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lionel Messi in Leagues Cup: Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union today