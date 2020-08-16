Lionel Messi reportedly wants to leave Barcelona. But where would he go?

Lionel Messi and Barcelona were humiliated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Friday. Now Messi reportedly wants out. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Lionel Messi reportedly wants out. And can you blame him? Barcelona is a mess. Years of shambolic mismanagement came to a head on Friday, in the form of eight Bayern Munich goals. Two days later, Marcelo Bechler, the journalist who first reported Neymar’s move to PSG, says that Messi wants to leave Barca. Not next year, when his contract expires. Now.

And with that, one of the biggest transfer stories in the history of soccer will begin unfolding before our eyes. Messi, the greatest player ever, who’s spent his entire professional career at one of the biggest clubs ever, could become available in the weirdest summer ever.

And while every team in the world would love to have him, there isn’t one obvious destination.

In other words, an unprecedented player is in an unprecedented situation in an unprecedented world.

The most likely scenario, despite Bechler’s reporting, is that Messi begins the 2020-21 season at Barcelona, where he’s been for almost two decades. But if he doesn’t ... where might he end up?

Here are the top candidates, in order of likelihood, from most realistic landing spot to most outlandish.

1. Manchester City

If there is an obvious destination, it’s Manchester City. The reasons: Pep Guardiola; a strong chance to win the most competitive domestic league in the world; a chance to win the Champions League; a club that desperately wants to win the Champions League; a diverse, multi-lingual squad with Latin influence; state-of-the-art structure behind the scenes; and money.

City doesn’t necessarily need Messi. And its squad, over the years, has been built in a calculated, sustainable way. Messi doesn’t quite fit the purchase profile. The last time City paid more than $20 million for a player older than 27 was 2013, and the last time it paid more than $20 million for a player older than 28 was ... never. Messi is 33.

But you don’t buy Lionel Messi because you need him, or because he fits your purchase profile. You buy him because he’s f’ing Lionel Messi. And because you and he have both been choking in the Champions League, and your and his best chance to reverse that trend is together.

Perhaps Messi wouldn’t want to live in Manchester, or play in the Premier League, or play for the Abu Dhabi royal family. But whenever less veritable Messi rumors have popped up over the years, City has often been the club linked. It is once again the bookmakers’ favorite.

2. PSG

PSG also has human-rights-abusing-government money and Champions League ambitions. It has a progressive manager, and offers Messi the opportunity to form a front three – Neymar-Mbappe-Messi – that could rival Barcelona’s Neymar-Suarez-Messi trio as the best ever.

But life at PSG, outside of the Champions League spotlight, is quite boring – at least from a soccer perspective. Winning Ligue 1 wouldn’t be much of an accomplishment. Perhaps PSG’s weekend strolls would suit Messi’s aging legs. But if he still wants to achieve as much as possible at the highest level before those legs begin to fail him, France would be a curious choice.

3. Manchester United

The Red Devils are 20-1 outsiders in the Messi sweepstakes, but why? United is arguably the biggest sports brand in the world. It wants a versatile attacker. If it can’t pry Jadon Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund, why wouldn’t it empty bank accounts for Messi?

Of course, Messi might not want to come. United’s years of front office fumbling make Barcelona’s look tame. Even with the Argentine, England’s most famous club would be third-favorites to win the Premier League. There aren’t too many reasons to opt for United over City right now.

But the United squad is youthful and fun. It needs elite talent to take a next step. Unlike City, the club has been willing to splash cash on older, established stars. Perhaps United doesn’t make sense for Messi, but a strong push for Messi would make a ton of sense for United.

4. Inter Milan

The case for Inter is rational: Pretty big club, with money and soccer infrastructure, with a vision; and in a pretty big league that also features Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi’s arch-rival. It’s a narrative-lover’s dream: Messi goes to Italy and challenges for the league title that Ronaldo’s club has won nine years in a row. What better way to cement GOAT status?

