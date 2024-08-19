Lionel Messi absent from Argentina national team squad for World Cup qualifiers

The Argentinian national team squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers was announced Monday with one glaring absence: Lionel Messi.

Messi was left out of the squad as he continues to recover from a right ankle injury he suffered in the Copa America final. The Inter Miami player has yet to return to action since suffering the injury. Messi had to watch from the stands as Inter Miami went out of Leagues Cup 2024 in the Round of 16 against reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew.

How many MLS games will Lionel Messi miss?

Since he's excluded from the Argentinian squad, it's likely Messi won't return to MLS action anytime soon as he continues to recover. When the team first diagnosed it as a right ankle ligament injury, Inter Miami did not state a timetable for recovery. The club only said he would be assessed consistently.

Inter Miami currently holds a five point lead atop of the MLS Eastern Conference and a four point lead for the Supporters' Shield (best regular season team). With nine games remaining in the regular season, the team should comfortably make the playoffs. Fans hope Messi gets fit soon so he can return for an MLS Cup push, but the team can't afford to slip too far down in the standings to ensure the best playoff seed possible.