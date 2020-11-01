Lionel Barber: 'I enjoyed access to thugs and the very rich. It was my job to understand power'

On the day he was appointed editor of the Financial Times in 2005, Lionel Barber called Ben Bradlee, the man who turned the Washington Post from, as he puts it, “a provincial also-ran into a national must-read” (Bradlee was the paper’s editor at the time of the Watergate scandal). Did his mentor, he wondered, have any advice for him? Pleasingly, he did. Even more pleasingly, this advice sounded as if it had come straight from a movie script. First, Bradlee said, Barber should be sure to “walk the floor”, in other words, to remain visible to the troops. Second, he should remember that nothing lasts for ever. “The day you finish as editor, that’s when you find out who your real friends are,” he told Barber, sounding not unlike Jason Robards, who played Bradlee in All the President’s Men.

Was he right about this? Fifteen years on, Barber is at last in a position to know, having stood down as editor in January following what he describes in his about-to-be-published diaries as “three terms” in the job (by his own admission, Barber is obsessed by power and its processes and at moments he starts to sound weirdly presidential himself). He smiles. “He was partly right,” he says. “Mostly, people do call back. But just not as quickly.” And has he, in the months since, been through a grieving process? Such a job, glamorous and important, must have been hard to give up. “No, no, absolutely not. I had done what I needed to do. The succession had been managed. I’d turned 65. You want to go out on a home run, not with dodgy knees and a bad back.” A banker of his acquaintance once told him that running the FT sounded like being the manager of a rock band, a description that a possibly somewhat flattered Barber thought quite accurate. Now, though, the touring years are over. We meet at his home in suburban south London, a realm of bird tables and Ocado deliveries. No more jetlag. No more starry encounters with the rich and famous. No more creative differences with the editor of How to Spend It.

Freedom, in other words. Don’t imagine for a minute, though, that Barber is about to break the cardinal rule of the road (ie what goes on tour stays on tour). Yes, a lot of big names strut and dive across his book’s pages; among those he interviewed during his time at the FT (he was always, as he reminds me more than once, an editor-reporter) are Martin Amis, Barack Obama and Ai Weiwei. But there’s also something peculiarly discreet about it (either that or he’s the least nosy hack who ever lived).

Sure, he doesn’t mind dishing on the idiotic Prince Andrew, who tells him that the FT’s “man in Dubai” is causing a lot of trouble (HRH, having got the reporter’s name wrong, then admits to never having read a word he has written). But when, for instance, he goes to the Camerons’ London home for dinner in 2008, he tells us nothing at all about it, not even the colour of Sam’s curtains, perhaps because he’s too busy “pouting” at having been told that Dave would rather not discuss British politics. Two years later, he mentions that he has lunched at San Lorenzo in Knightsbridge with the “flame-haired” Rebekah Brooks, then the editor of the Sun and now the woman who runs Rupert Murdoch’s British operation. But he does not care to reveal what they might have discussed, nor even what impression she made on him. If Sasha Swire, the former Tory MP’s wife who recently published her diaries, was an unstoppable fountain of gossip, splashing the scandal all over, Barber is more of a dripping tap: a drop will come your way in the end, but in the meantime you’ll just have to listen patiently to his thoughts on such things as Davos (where “even newspaper editors are assigned rooms… with what appear to be moulded plastic showers”) and M&S underwear (“in my experience, always reliable”).

What makes this all the stranger is that his model while working on The Powerful and the Damned was Piers Morgan, whose diaries, wildly more juicy than his own, he considers “just fantastic”. But then, Barber is a different beast to the former editor of the Daily Mirror: more corporate, more establishment. In his book, for instance, he calls Ed Balls “an FT man”, as if the newspaper, which once employed the former chancellor, was a public school or an Oxbridge college. When we come to talk about the Daily Mail, he vigorously defends free speech while simultaneously insisting that he’s not willing to discuss what he thinks of its former editor, Paul Dacre. (Excessive, especially when you consider that the Mail once described Barber as a “weapons-grade social climber”.) Even more amazingly, he tells me rather proudly – “this is important” – that had Nikkei, the Japanese owner of the FT, not agreed to the publication of his diaries “sight unseen”, he would not have gone ahead with the project. Crikey. Is he serious? “Yes. I have a personal relationship with the proprietor. I would never do anything that wasn’t approved by him.” It’s hard to imagine Andrew Neil or Harry Evans having taken this line, even if they hadn’t fallen out with Rupert Murdoch.

